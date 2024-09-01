Vacuum looms as teachers being coerced to quit

MA Malek, principal of Munshirhat College in Chandpur's Matlab upazila, was on leave when he heard students were demonstrating for his resignation.

He did not believe it at first, but soon, the college chairman called him and asked him to come to the campus and resolve the matter through talks.

"It was August 15. I rushed to the college and was talking to some students and coordinators of the Students against Discriminations Movement.

"Around 2:30pm, a group of people and some students entered my office and started chanting slogans denouncing me. They brought a resignation letter and asked me to sign it," Malek said.

He then signed the paper while the intruders hurled abuse at him.

"I did not get a chance to defend myself. In my 32 years as a teacher, I never faced such humiliation. I never imagined my students would behave this way," he said as his voice cracked.

Video footage of him signing the resignation letter went viral on social media. Many commented that teachers should not be humiliated like that.

Several other videos of teachers being forced to resign made the rounds on social media.

At least 150 teachers across the country were forced to resign after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, according to a count by The Daily Star. Many were also humiliated and harassed.

The actual number could be much higher as this newspaper could not reach all the places.

"These are acts of anarchy," Prof Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan of Dhaka University told this newspaper.

"Over the last 16 years, there was rampant politicisation of educational institutions. But the way teachers are being humiliated and forced to resign is unacceptable and condemnable," he added.

Some groups seeking opportunities are taking advantage of the interim government's lack of action and destabilising educational institutions, he added.

FORCED RESIGNATION

Around 11:30am on August 19, over 50 students gathered in front of the arts faculty at Dhaka University and demanded the ouster of its dean Prof Abdul Bachir.

The protesters accused him of being a lackey of the Hasina government. They also blasted him for issuing show-cause notices to students who participated in a Quran recitation event on the campus.

An hour later, Prof Bachir signed his resignation letter.

Prof Nisar Hossain, dean of the fine arts faculty at the university, was also forced to resign the same day.

On August 18, around 50 students of Azimpur Government Girls' School and College forced principal Geetanjali Barua, assistant head teacher Gautam Chandra Paul, and physical education teacher Shahnaza Akhter to resign.

Geetanjali said, "Before August 18, they never sought my resignation. That morning, they stormed my office and humiliated me."

At Holy Family Red Crescent Nursing College, principal Shahanara Khatun and assistant professor Sonali Rani Das were compelled to resign on August 19 by 30-40 students.

At Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, acting principal Keka Roy and assistant professor Farhana Khanam were also forced to resign.

"I was confined to a room for four hours and forced to sign the resignation letter. Madam Keka Roy was also forced to resign. She wanted to stay as a regular teacher, but they did not let her," Prof Farhana told reporters.

At Jahangirnagar University, pro vice-chancellor (administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq and treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhter were forced to resign by protesters on August 18.

A group of students locked their rooms and let them go after they resigned.

Teachers were also made to resign at Gulshan Model High School and College, Siddheswari Girls High School, Mirpur Naznin School and College, Keraniganj Kalatia High School, Lalbag Saleha High School and Anwara Begum Muslim Girls High School had to resign.

GOVT SHOULD ACT

Prof Tanzimuddin said, "The government should take an immediate step to stop this."

Education Adviser Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud earlier said, "Complaints against individuals will be noted, but forcing one to resign is not an option."

He emphasised the need for maintaining proper relationships between teachers and students.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division recently issued an order, asking the deputy commissioners to see that a conducive environment is maintained at educational institutions.

Over 15 teachers in Savar, Ashulia, and Dhamrai; nine in Gazipur; 30 In Khulna; 24 in Sylhet and Sunamganj; 12 teachers in Jashore; four in Rajshahi; three in Moulvibazar; three in Cox's Bazar; two each in Chattogram, Barishal, Bogura, Chandpur, and Tangail; and one each in Manikganj, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, and Narsingdi, were forced to resign.

Additionally, several hundred teachers have voluntarily stepped down as per student demands. Protests are still continuing at various institutions.

Over 20 teachers were barred from entering their institutions and were threatened. Some filed complaints with police stations.