Us tariff negotiations: Boeing plane purchase was not talked about

Says commerce adviser, dismisses speculations on secret deal

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin has said the purchase of 25 Boeing aircraft from the US was not raised in the trade talks in Washington DC.

"This issue is one-sided. Boeing made 12 aircraft last year. So, according to this agreement, they may be able to deliver the first aircraft in 2037.

"Boeing aircraft is not a very important issue," Bashir said, adding, "You don't buy it every day, but you buy soybean every day."

The US was interested in agricultural products, he said.

The adviser laid emphasis on boosting the operational capacity of aircraft and that the government was trying to do that.

Biman has the potential to transport an additional 10 million passengers, he said, adding that 25 planes are not much considering this.

The adviser dismissed the speculations about any secret deal with the US in exchange for the reciprocal tariff reduction on Bangladeshi exports from 35 percent to 20 percent, saying that all discussions prioritised the national interests.

"There is no room to ignore our own interests. Whatever we did, we did by prioritising our country -- just as the US prioritises its national security."

He also noted that a Bangladeshi business delegation is now in the US, and "they will not do anything that goes against their own interests".

Bashir said the information in the trade agreement following the negotiations with the US will be released after the deal is signed, subject to the consent of the US.

"So, in accordance with our rights to information [Right to Information Act], and based on the US' consent, we will definitely disclose the agreement," he said, adding that there will be a joint statement once the deal is signed.

"There is nothing against the country's interest actually."

He made the remarks during a conversation with Golam Mortoza, minister (press) at the Bangladesh embassy in Washington, who shared the comments on his verified Facebook page for the media.

"Its success or failure will depend on our capacity and competitiveness. To get fruits from this, we need to boost our capacity and competitiveness. I have heard that there is no room for complacency. I hundred percent agree with this. Under no circumstances, we have no room for complacency," Bashir said.

Bangladesh imports food products worth $15-$20 billion and the US is a large producer of agricultural products. Bangladesh has mainly talked about reducing the trade deficit with energy and agricultural products, which Bangladesh already imports.

Bashir said the trade deficit with Bangladesh is about $6 billion. Bangladesh can try to reduce the trade deficit of $2 billion by increasing the import of cotton, soyabean, corn, and wheat products.