US monitoring student protests in Bangladesh; condemns violence against peaceful protesters

Most Viewed

The US said yesterday that it was monitoring reports of widespread student protests and attacks on students in Dhaka and across Bangladesh.

During a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, Spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked about thousands of students demanding reforms to the quota system in government job and the ensuing attack yesterday by Chhatra League that left "around 500 students" injured.

"So, we are aware of and are monitoring reports of widespread student protests in Dhaka and around Bangladesh that have killed two and attacked and injured hundreds," Miller said.

However, there have so far been no reports of anyone being killed in the violence.

"The freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are essential building blocks of any thriving democracy, and we condemn any violence against peaceful protesters. Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this violence."

The foreign ministry this morning released a press note informing of a briefing at the ministry at 1:00pm today to respond to the US State Department's comments on the government job quota issue.

 

 

 

 

