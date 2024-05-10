US, Europe need to do more to protect human rights: Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said there is a necessity for all the countries to work together to improve human rights records, including in the United States and Europe.

"Look, the human rights situation in Bangladesh is much better than many other countries in the world. In human rights, no country is perfect," he told reporters while responding to a question at Foreign Service Academy.

The foreign minister joined the "Boishakhi Utsob" organised by the Foreign Office Spouses' Association (FOSA) as the chief guest.

Former Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, former State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and diplomats stationed in Dhaka were present.

He referred to what is happening in the US and said Bangladesh does not suffer police brutality, as seen in the policing of students' protests on US college campuses.

"We are watching the brutality on televisions. Even teachers were not spared," Hasan said, adding that such a scenario is not seen when the Bangladesh Awami League remains in power.

He, however, said it was seen during martial law, Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan, Ziaur Rahman and HM Ershad regimes.

The foreign minister said they want to work with the development partners on the human rights front and want to see human rights are protected in the US and Europe.

Referring to brutality on the pro-Palestinian protesters on the US campuses, the foreign minister on Wednesday said he is willing to know the reaction to the brutality from those who issued statements when Hero Alam was punched in Bangladesh.

"In our country, a statement is issued for punching a mayoral candidate. A statement is issued when Hero Alam is punched, and also statement is issued when the brother of Charmonai Peer is punched," he told reporters, adding that, "I am very interested to know what their (US) statement is."

Hasan said they are surprised to see how those who are protesting in the United States are being brutally suppressed.