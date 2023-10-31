US condemns 'political violence' of October 28

BNP activists and police personnel in riot gear face to face on the VIP Road during yesterday’s clash centring the party’s rally in front of the BNP headquarters in Nayapaltan on October 28, 2023. Photo: Anisur Rahman

The US encouraged Bangladeshi authorities to thoroughly investigate the incidents surrounding the October 28 BNP rally and hold to account those responsible for the violence.

"We condemn the political violence that took place in Dhaka on October 28. The reported killing of a police officer, a political activist, and the burning of a hospital and buses are unacceptable, as is violence against civilians, including journalists," said Matthew Miller, spokesperson of the US State Department at a briefing in Washington last night.

"We encourage the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incidents at the October 28th rally and to hold those responsible for violence accountable. The holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone -- voters, political parties, the government," he said in response to a question.

Miller said the US will take action if necessary to support democracy in Bangladesh.