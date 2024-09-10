UNOPS to collaborate with Bangladesh on water crisis in Chittagong Hill Tracts

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, Climate Change, and Water Resources, announced that the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) will work with the government to address the water crisis in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

The collaboration will explore ways to improve the lives of local communities by sharing knowledge and identifying opportunities.

She made these remarks during a meeting with the Country Manager of UNOPS Bangladesh at her office. They discussed potential partnerships between UNOPS and the government to tackle climate change, forest conservation, and sustainable development.

Rizwana Hasan highlighted the importance of sustainable infrastructure projects to minimise environmental harm while promoting economic growth. She also stressed the need for collaboration on addressing air pollution and the pollution of Saint Martin's Island, including the management of single-use plastics.

The UNOPS Country Manager reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Bangladesh's environmental goals, particularly in areas like ecosystem services and climate resilience.

Both parties agreed on the necessity of cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those related to climate action. They also discussed capacity-building initiatives to help local authorities and communities better manage environmental challenges.

The meeting ended with a shared commitment to explore further opportunities for collaboration to address Bangladesh's environmental issues.

The Secretary, Additional Secretary, and other officials from the Ministry and representatives from UNOPS were also present.