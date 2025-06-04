Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 4, 2025 03:34 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 4, 2025 05:40 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

UN Human Rights office to open in Bangladesh soon: Gwyn Lewis

Wed Jun 4, 2025 03:34 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 4, 2025 05:40 PM
MoU is finalised as UN prepares to assist Bangladesh with political, police, judicial reforms
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 4, 2025 03:34 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 4, 2025 05:40 PM
UN human rights office opening in Bangladesh
Photo: Star

The UN Human Rights Office will soon establish an office in Bangladesh to support ongoing reforms in the political, police and judicial sectors, said UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis.

"We understand from the government that an MoU is finalised. We are waiting for signing it soon," she said during Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) Talk at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"That means we will be able to open an office of the high commissioner for human rights soon to support a lot of processes that are underway," she said.

Read more

UN says former Bangladesh govt behind 'possible crimes against humanity'

The development comes amid heightened international focus on Bangladesh's human rights situation following last year's July-August uprising.

A UN Fact-Finding Mission reported that around 1,400 people were killed during the protests and in the aftermath.

The International Crimes Tribunal is currently trying those accused of committing human rights violations during the unrest.

Related topic:
UN human rightsUN office in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

UN rights chief’s visit: Conflicting expectations and a hope for positive change

2y ago

A truth, justice and harmony commission can heal post-Hasina Bangladesh

3m ago

Civilians must be protected in Kachin: UN expert

7y ago
United Nations human rights

UN human rights expert calls for targeted sanctions on Myanmar

5y ago

Stripping Odhikar of its rights?

2y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যমুনা সেতুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ কোটি ৫৯ লাখ টাকা টোল আদায়

মঙ্গলবার রাত ১২টা থেকে বুধবার রাত ১২টা পর্যন্ত ৩০ হাজার ৮৪৫টি উত্তরমুখী যানবাহন এবং ২১ হাজার চারটি ঢাকামুখী যানবাহন সেতু পারাপার হয়েছে।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নিরাপত্তা পরিস্থিতি ভালো আছে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে