UN Human Rights office to open in Bangladesh soon: Gwyn Lewis

MoU is finalised as UN prepares to assist Bangladesh with political, police, judicial reforms

The UN Human Rights Office will soon establish an office in Bangladesh to support ongoing reforms in the political, police and judicial sectors, said UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis.

"We understand from the government that an MoU is finalised. We are waiting for signing it soon," she said during Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) Talk at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka today.

"That means we will be able to open an office of the high commissioner for human rights soon to support a lot of processes that are underway," she said.

The development comes amid heightened international focus on Bangladesh's human rights situation following last year's July-August uprising.

A UN Fact-Finding Mission reported that around 1,400 people were killed during the protests and in the aftermath.

The International Crimes Tribunal is currently trying those accused of committing human rights violations during the unrest.