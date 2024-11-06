UK medical team arrives to treat injured students

A UK Emergency Medical Team, funded by the UK government, has arrived in Bangladesh to provide specialised medical treatment to students injured during the July-August 2024 protests.

"This deployment is taking place in response to a formal request for assistance from the Interim Government," said a statement from the UK High Commission in Bangladesh yesterday.

The team consists of an orthopaedic surgeon, a physiotherapist and rehabilitation expert and a clinical coordinator.

They will be working at National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) from November 5 to 18. The clinical experts of this team have vast experience in treating patients in conflict-affected areas worldwide, the statement said.