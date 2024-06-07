Two-day int’l judicial conference starts in Dhaka

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan along with Nepal's Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha and Bhutan High Court's Justice Lobzang Rinzin Yargay today paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, placing wreaths at his grave in Tungipara upazila, Gopalganj.

They also offered prayers seeking eternal peace of departed souls of Bangabandhu and Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other martyrs of the August 15, 1975 massacre, SC sources said.

Justice Bishowambhar and Justice Lobzang came to Bangladesh on Thursday at the invitation from Bangladesh's Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan to participate in a two-day international conference entitled "International Conference on Judiciary Across the Borders (21st Century Challenges and Experiences from the Himalayas and Beyond)" which begins today in Dhaka.

On the first day of the conference, the judges of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, the Nepal CJ and Justice Lobzang Rinzin Yargay held a closed-door meeting at the Judges' Lounge at SC in the afternoon.

On the second day, two sessions will be held at the Supreme Court auditorium in the morning and evening with Chief Justice Obaidul Hassain in the chair.

Law Minister Anisul Huq will be present as chief guest and Bhutan's Justice Lobzang Rinzin Yargay will attend as a special guest to the first session, while Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will speak as chief guest and Nepal's Chief Justice Bishowambhar Pd Srestha will be present there as a special guest, according to sources.