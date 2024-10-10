Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:17 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 04:20 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Treatment for injured: Govt forms advisory committee

Staff Correspondent
Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:17 AM Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 04:20 AM

The interim government yesterday formed a three-member advisory committee to oversee and ensure medical services for individuals injured during the anti-discrimination student movement.

According to a gazette notification signed by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain, Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum is the convener of the committee. Information Adviser Nahid Islam and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan are the members.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The order takes effect immediately.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ভারত

রতন টাটা মারা গেছেন

তার বয়স হয়েছিল ৮৬ বছর।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ডিসি নিয়োগে দুর্নীতির অভিযোগ তদন্তে উপদেষ্টা কমিটি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে