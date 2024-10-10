Treatment for injured: Govt forms advisory committee

The interim government yesterday formed a three-member advisory committee to oversee and ensure medical services for individuals injured during the anti-discrimination student movement.

According to a gazette notification signed by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain, Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum is the convener of the committee. Information Adviser Nahid Islam and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan are the members.

The order takes effect immediately.