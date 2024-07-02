Transfer, dismissal, retirement not enough

Says TIB on addressing graft

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has criticised the government's approach to handling corruption within public service, arguing that measures such as transfer, dismissal, and compulsory retirement are inadequate deterrents and may inadvertently foster a culture of impunity.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB, emphasised the necessity of holding corrupt public servants accountable through proper legal proceedings rather than mere administrative actions.

He expressed concern over recent cases where officials accused of corruption within agencies like the National Board of Revenue and the police were either transferred or forced into retirement.

"While administrative actions like transfer or retirement might appear promising, they do not sufficiently address the root causes of corruption," Iftekharuzzaman stated.

"In fact, such measures can perpetuate a cycle where corruption goes unchecked due to a lack of rigorous legal consequences," he said.

"The widespread acceptance of minimal punishment for corruption allegations sends a damaging message," he alleged. "It suggests that certain individuals are above the law, which undermines public trust and erodes the foundation of ethical governance," he noted.

Addressing the role of political leaders in combating corruption, Dr. Iftekharuzzaman called for a holistic approach that goes beyond rhetoric.

He urged political parties to take responsibility for the systemic issues that enable corruption to flourish, including political patronage and institutional collusion.

"Institutionalised corruption cannot be tackled effectively if political leaders evade accountability," the TIB chief asserted.

"To rebuild public trust and uphold ethical standards, we need concrete actions that demonstrate a genuine commitment to transparency and accountability," he said.

TIB called upon the government to ensure that officials accused of corruption face rigorous investigation and trial, aligning with the standard legal procedures applicable to all citizens.