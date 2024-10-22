Trade through Benapole-Petrapole land port resumes

Import and export through the Benapole-Petrapole land port resumed this morning a day after the trading between the two countries was declared suspended till October 24.

The Indian authority today withdrew the suspension order as the inauguration programme of a modern passenger terminal at Petrapole was postponed because Indian Home Minister Amit Shah is no longer coming to inaugurate the event, our Benapole correspondent reports.

The decision of suspending trade was taken to strengthen security for Amit Shah as he was scheduled to visit the port.

Benapole C&F Association President Shamsur Rahman said that Amit Shah is not coming due to forecast of a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal that may hit West Bengal and Khulna tomorrow and the day after tomorrow (October 24).

That's why the Indian authority had postponed the inaugural ceremony and withdrew its suspension order of trading through the Petrapole-Benapole land port, he added.

Benapole Port Deputy Director (traffic) Rashedul Sajib Najir said, "The trading through the land port resumed today and so far 84 trucks with the imported goods entered and 56 trucks loaded with products were allowed to enter India. The trading will continue until any [new] order is issued."