Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 21, 2024 09:06 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 10:25 PM

Toddler drowns after falling into bucket of water in Dhaka

A one-year-old child drowned in a bucket of water in the bathroom, after crawling in while other family members were busy with their work in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Humaisha Akter Fatema, daughter of Ratan Mia and Asma Islam Shimu.

The incident happened around 4:30pm at their Katasur residence when Shimu was cooking and her 9-year-old son was in another room. Ratan was at his shop.

Humaisha had just recently learned how to crawl and managed to get into the bathroom without other family members noticing, the baby's grandmother Yeasmin Begum said.

After a while, the family members noticed the baby fell in the bucket and rushed her to a nearby hospital. She was later taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared her dead around 7:00pm.

According to experts, children aged between eight and 18 months are often the victims of such incidents when left out of sight.

They recommended always shutting the bathroom door, emptying or covering buckets and tubs as key measures to prevent such infant deaths.

