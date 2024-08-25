Tk 50cr embankment sinks under sand in a month

Locals allege use of low quality concrete blocks, geo-bags

Construction of an embankment on Teesta river was completed on June 30 in Gobordhan area of ​​Mahishkhocha union under Aditmari upazila of Lalmonirhat.

Bangladesh Water Development Board implemented the project, aimed at enhancing protection to the people on a 2,450-metre stretch of the riverbank from erosion, at a cost of Tk 49,34,95,000 in eight phases.

However, within just a month after completion, the embankment sank under sand.

Locals alleged of gross irregularities in implementation of the project.

Wishing anonymity, some locals alleged that the contractors had not only used inferior quality concrete blocks and geo-bags for the project, but also illegally lifted sand from the project area and sold it for around Tk 7 crore, which in turn made the embankment area vulnerable and eventually led it to sink under sand after a flash flood hit the area a few days after the project's completion.

"Earlier, in case of flash floods, water would recede in a couple of days. This time, the water is not receding even in two weeks. The embankment has become a curse to the riverside people instead of a boon as it was not implemented in a planned way," said Mafizul Islam, a local farmer.

According to sources at BWDB in Lalmonirhat, four contracting companies -- M/s Rupantar, Techbay International, M/s Mostafa and Sons and MC-BC JV – were tasked with the project and a total 4,55,284 concrete blocks and 1.30 lakh sand-filled geo-bags weighing 250 kilogrammes were used to construct the embankment in eight packages.

Wishing anonymity, a BWDB official in Lalmonirhat said five of the eight packages of the project were controlled by Ershad Hossain, younger brother of Mizanur Rahman, APS of former social welfare minister.

Due to Ershad's political influence, the BWDB officials could not supervise the project work properly, he added.

Contacted, Ershad Hossain declined to comment in this regard.

Farhad Hossain, proprietor of the contracting firm M/s Rupantar, said he did not visit the project site as the site manager took care of everything.

Since a natural calamity may cause problems to project work, the contractor firm has been given a Defect Liability Period of one year. The damaged parts of the embankment will be repaired if the authorities concerned issues a letter to the contractor in this regard, he added.

Contacted, Shunil Kumar, executive engineer of BWDB in Lalmonirhat, however, refuted the allegations of irregularities in the project.

"The project has been implemented properly in planned way. The concrete blocks were covered under sand as a huge amount of sediment was brought by the flash flood. The BWDB team tasked with the Project Completion Report will visit the project area very soon. If any defect is found, the contractor will rectify it during the DLP period," he said.