There’ll be no compromise on territorial integrity

Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan yesterday said Bangladesh would never compromise its independence, sovereignty or territorial integrity.

"Our foreign policy is based on friendship with all, malice towards none. But when it comes to our geographical integrity and sovereignty, there will be no compromise," he said in his address to the commissioning parade of the 88th BMA Long Course at the Bangladesh Military Academy in Bhatiary, Chattogram.

According to a statement from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), 155 officer cadets -- including 128 male and 23 female officers of the Bangladesh Army -- were commissioned after three years of rigorous military training. Four Palestinian cadets were also among the graduates, who will serve in their national forces.

Air Chief Hasan took the salute as the chief guest, distributed awards among top-performing cadets, reads the statement.

Battalion Senior Under Officer Samrat Zabir received the prestigious "Sword of Honour" as the best all-round cadet, while Company Senior Under Officer Abdul Wadud Masum was awarded the "Army Chief's Gold Medal" for excellence in military subjects.

Among the foreign cadets, Palestinian Officer Cadet Sgt Mohammad Isbe received the "BMA Trophy of Excellence".

In his speech, Air Chief Hasan reminded the newly commissioned officers that with their oath they had taken on the sacred responsibility of defending the country's independence and sovereignty.

He emphasised that the Bangladesh Armed Forces must always be prepared to counter both traditional and non-traditional threats, adapting to rapidly evolving technologies and global challenges.

"To stay relevant in modern warfare, you must be intellectually sound, mentally resilient, physically fit, and of strong character. Only then can you develop the initiative and creativity needed in the field."

Hasan Mahmood noted that future battlefields will be dynamic, where success will depend not on individual efforts but on joint training, inter-force cooperation, and optimal use of resources.

"Jointness among the three services is not just a strategy -- it is a necessity. I firmly believe your courageous and committed journey will help uphold the development of the armed forces and the nation," he said.

He called upon the cadets to remain honest, focused, and committed to their responsibilities as future defenders of the nation.

"The advanced and timely training at BMA will help you make confident decisions in the future. And never forget the sacrifices of the hardworking people of this country who helped build you up. Your loss or failure is a loss to the nation," the air chief added.

Following the parade, the newly commissioned officers took their formal oath and had their rank badges pinned by proud parents and guardians.