The plot thickens over calls for the president to quit

The BNP and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement seem to be at odds over the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

The interim government, meantime, has yet to clarify its stance on the issue.

After a meeting between a BNP delegation and Chief Adviser Prof Mohammad Yunus around noon yesterday, the party said vacancy in the president's post at this moment would put "the state in a crisis and create a constitutional vacuum", which the nation does not desire.

Briefing reporters outside the state guesthouse Jamuna, BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, said his party had urged the government to make sure there was no constitutional vacuum or crisis.

"If the lackeys of the fallen autocrat try to create any constitutional and political crisis, the pro-democracy political parties and different organisations will face it together," Nazrul said, urging everyone to be cautious so that a new constitutional or political crisis is not created.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and special assistant to the chief adviser Mahfuj Alam were present at the meeting.

Queried by journalists about the BNP's opinion regarding the demand for the president's resignation, Asif Nazrul said, "Nothing specific. We have said everyone should be careful so that no new constitutional or political crisis is created. If anyone wants to do that, we will face it together."

Nazrul Islam Khan, along with BNP standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud and Salahuddin Ahmed, represented the BNP at the meeting.

Later, at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan, Salahuddin told reporters, "The presidency is the highest constitutional position, and it is also an institution. If this position becomes vacant due to resignation or removal, it will create a constitutional and national crisis."

Meanwhile, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee at a press briefing yesterday evening called for national unity for scrapping of the 1972 constitution and removal of the president.

Protesters gather outside the Bangabhaban yesterday afternoon to stage a demo demanding the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Photo: Palash Khan

At the presser, Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the four-member committee of the movement, urged all parties, except the Awami League, pro-AL student body Chhatra League, and the Jatiya Party, to respond to the call for national unity.

He said, "If any party does not join us in the call for the repeal of the 1972 constitution and the president's resignation, we will boycott them. We will not accept the 1972 constitution, as its existence prolongs the political crisis.

"This constitution has always established and reinforced a fascist structure. Sheikh Hasina has always said that 'we must maintain constitutional continuity'. Whenever she was asked to resign or hold discussions about a caretaker or neutral government, she would readily refer to the need to uphold this constitution," he said.

"Our demand is for President Shahabuddin to resign. However, we do not want this type of movement to escalate. We have already communicated with the protesters near the Bangabhaban. I urge those involved to trust the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. We will lead collectively and face all conspiracies through our activism."

Nasir Uddin Patwari, a member of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, said, "We are engaging with the political elite but do not seek roundtable discussions. We believe in addressing issues on the streets. Sheikh Hasina has evaded accountability on the streets, and it is there that decisions will be made."

Meanwhile, Information Adviser Nahid Islam stressed the need for political consensus and national unity, rather than following legal or constitutional procedures for any decision regarding the president.

"The interim government is consulting with all stakeholders, and a decision may be forthcoming … ," he told reporters at the Secretariat.

"Whether the president will remain in office is currently not a legal or constitutional question. It is a political decision. To make the decision [on the president], we are prioritising stability, security, and discipline in the state," Nahid said.

The adviser called upon the protesters not to stage demonstrations as the government has received their message.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said the government has not made any decision regarding the removal of the president from office.

"We will inform you of any development regarding the matter," he told reporters after the meeting with the BNP.

The debate regarding the removal of the president started after daily Manab Zamin's political magazine "Janatar Chokh" on Sunday published an article containing the president's remarks that he heard Sheikh Hasina had resigned as the prime minister, but he did not have any documentary evidence.

"I tried [to collect the resignation letter] many times but failed. Maybe she did not have the time," he was quoted as saying.

The next day, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said the president lied, and it was akin to misconduct. He questioned the president's mental capacity to serve.

Later, student bodies, including the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, demanded the removal of the president.

On Tuesday, several hundred protesters under the banners Raktim July 2024 and Shadhinota-Sharbobhoumotto Rokkha Committee attempted to break through the security barriers in front of the Bangabhaban.

A robust four-layer security measure has been established at the Bangabhaban. But demonstrators have made sporadic attempts to gather near the president's official residence.