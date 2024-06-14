Teesta River Management: Govt mulling feasibility study to secure Chinese loan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina informed the parliament on Wednesday that the government is considering a proposal for a detailed feasibility study for the implementation of the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project.

To implement the Tk 821 billion project, the government prepared a Preliminary Development Project Proposal (PDPP) and submitted it to the Economic Relations Division (ERD) to secure foreign funding, Hasina, also leader of the House, said in response to a question from Kurigram-2 MP Md Hamidul Haque Khandker.

"At the 51st meeting of an ERD committee, which is responsible for mobilising foreign funds, it was decided that a proposal would be sent to China, seeking funding for the project," she said.

Bangladesh sent the PDPP of the project to China in March 2021, through the Chinese Embassy, seeking a loan for the implementation of the project.

After evaluating the PDPP, the Chinese government identified some weaknesses in the project, and they sent their recommendations on the project to the government in March this year, Hasina said.

Hasina told the House that the Chinese government, in their evaluation, mentioned a lack of detailed proposals on land development and water navigation. They also suggested downsizing the project by excluding some of the components and recommended implementing the project in phases.

She added that a Chinese company, "Power China", had sent a proposal to the Water Development Board for a detailed feasibility study of the project, which is now under consideration.