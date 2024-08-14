Tariqat Federation urges UN probe on killings

Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, a component of Awami League-led 14-party alliance, today urged the United Nations to conduct investigation into the killings occurred during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement demanding quota reforms.

The party handed over a letter containing the demand to the UN office at Gulshan during a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis.

A three-member team led by federation's chairman Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary met with Gwyn Lewis.

According to a press release by the party, issues like prevailing situation of the country, maintaining law and order situation, assistance from IMF and World Bank to keep the economy functional, reforms of different controversial laws including Digital Security Act, vandalism and attacks on different religious establishments and holding a free, fair and credible election came into the discussion.

Earlier yesterday, the party also issued a statement welcoming Prof Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and demanded investigation into the killings during quota reforms movement.