Tarakanda upazila health complex: No inpatient service in 2 years

Tarakanda Upazila Health Complex in Mymensingh lacks indoor treatment facilities for serious patients due to shortage of adequate nurses for the purpose. Photo: Star

Inpatient service at Tarakanda Upazila Health Complex is yet to start providing health facilities even after two years of its inauguration, causing immense sufferings to treatment seekers.

Local people, however, alleged that the hospital failed to start its indoor service to many service seekers due to negligence of the authorities concerned,

In February 2022, the 50-bed hospital started its journey with only outpatient service but the inpatient service is yet to commence even after two years of its construction due to unknown reason

The hospital started its journey in February 2022, but it failed to ensure inpatient service even after two years into construction of the health complex, causing huge trouble to treatment seekers, Abul Hashim of Ronkanda village said.

Critical patients have to face immense sufferings while going to different private hospitals in the district town for treatment, Hashim said, adding that it was a long-cherished demand for the poor villagers so that they can get health care facilities at their door step but their hopes have been dashed due to shortage of adequate manpower.

While talking to this correspondent, Mymensingh Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Nazrul Islam said he has urged the authorities concern to fill the vacant posts of nurses over two years ago, but to no avail.

Denying allegations of any negligence, the civil surgeon said several hundred service seekers, mostly belonging to ultra-poor families, visit the 50-bed hospital every day, but desired health care facilities could not be ensured at the hospital yet.

One of the treatment seekers Parul Akhter of Parulitola village said only outdoor patients are treated at the hospital, but critical patients have to visit others hospitals in Mymensingh city, which is both costly and time consuming.

Terming the multi-storied government hospital as a dispensary, a number of outdoor patients said they have to depend mainly on private clinics and hospitals for treatment.

According to the hospital sources, although on an average about 500 outdoor patients visit the hospital daily, they cannot avail all the test facilities except ECG.

The X-Ray machine has gone out of order long ago while the new Ultra-sonogram machine is yet to be installed.

Contacted, Tarakanda Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr FM Mahbubul Alam said patients are advised to do the tests from outside as it does not have any necessary equipment and technical staff for the purpose.

Moreover, the concern authorities are yet to create the required posts of adequate staff, including doctors and nurses.