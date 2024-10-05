Sundarbans: Tigers see slight rise in number

Latest survey puts the figure between 120 and 125

The population of Bengal Tigers in the Bangladesh part of the Sundarbans mangrove forest has continued to increase at a slow but consistent rate.

The current count of adult tiger is estimated to be between 120 and 125, marking a slight rise from the previous surveys, according to a forest department source.

Two previous surveys conducted in 2018 and 2015 found the number of tigers in Bangladesh to be at 114 and 106, respectively.

"The continued increase in tiger population, albeit small, is a positive sign," said a top official of the forest department who was involved in the latest survey conducted between 2022 and 2023.

The results of the survey are expected to be officially released on October 8.

The survey, conducted using camera traps, involved setting up over 1,300 cameras at 665 spots across the Sundarbans.

Out of those 665 spots, 200 were in the Satkhira range, 140 in the Khulna range, 180 in Sharankhola, and 145 in the Chandpai range of the Sundarbans.

This is the first time the census was conducted in all four ranges of the Sundarbans.

Contacted, Dr Abu Nasir Mohsin Hossain, divisional forest officer, Sundarban West Division, Khulna, said that one of the most remarkable findings from the survey is the discovery of 18-19 tiger cubs in the sanctuary covering 53 percent of the forest area -- a significant increase compared to previous years.

"In 2014 and 2018, the number of cubs found was only five. So hopefully, in the next census that is going to happen in 2028, we will see a significant rise in the tiger population."

While the tiger population has shown steady growth, the Sundarbans still faces threats such as poaching and habitat loss.

The Bangladesh government has implemented various conservation measures, including the Tiger Action Plan and the National Tiger Recovery Programme, to address these challenges.

As the country continues its efforts to protect the Bengal Tiger, the future of this iconic species in the Sundarbans looks increasingly hopeful.

SURVEY HISTORY

Previous surveys have shown that the Bengal Tiger population in the Bangladeshi portion of the Sundarbans has fluctuated over time.

In 1975, a field survey conducted by Bubert Hendrichs found 350 Bengal tigers.

In 1982, Margaret Salter carried out a sample and field survey and estimated that the number of tigers was 425.

Rex Gittins conducted a survey in 1984 covering 110 sq km of the Sundarbans South Wildlife Sanctuary and found the tiger population to be 430 to 450.

In 1992, the forest department collected data from the people working in the Sundarbans area and estimated the number to be 359.

The following year, Dhan Bahadur Tamang conducted a census based on pugmark (tiger footprints) covering 350 sq km of the Sundarbans area and put the number at 362.

In 2004, a pugmark census conducted said the number of tigers was 440.