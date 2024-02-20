Sugandha Point to be renamed 'Bangabandhu Beach'

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has decided to rename Cox's Bazar beach's Sugandha Point as "Bangabandhu Beach" and the area between Sugandha and Kolatoli points to "Bir Muktijoddha Beach".

The development was informed in a letter signed by the ministry's Assistant Secretary Md Shaheb Uddin yesterday.

In the letter sent to the deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar, the ministry has requested to take necessary steps to change the name of the two beaches.

The decision to rename the two beaches was taken at the 13th meeting of the Standing Committee on Liberation War Affairs of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad following an application by Md Solaiman Miah, chairman of the central council of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sontan Sangsad.

Vice-Chairman of the central council of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sontan Sangsad, Apple Mahmud, who is also the additional DIG of Tourist Police Cox's Bazar Region, said, "Both domestic and foreign tourists are familiar with Cox's Bazar beach. We appealed to the government to rename these two beaches in honour of the nation's father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and its bravest sons, the freedom fighters. We are happy and grateful with the renaming decision."