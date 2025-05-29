Bangladesh
Court Correspondent
Thu May 29, 2025 02:04 AM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 02:59 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Subrata Bain placed on 8-day remand

Thu May 29, 2025 02:04 AM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 02:59 AM
Court Correspondent
Thu May 29, 2025 02:04 AM Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 02:59 AM
Subrata Bain remanded

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Subrata Bain, one of Bangladesh's most-wanted criminals, on an 8-day remand in an arms case.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jakir Hossain passed the order, according to a sub-inspector present in court.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The court also granted six-day remands for Molla Masud, another top-listed criminal, and their two associates -- Arafat Ibne Nasir alias Shooter Arafat, and MAS Sharif -- in the same case filed with Hatirjheel Police Station.

The four were brought to court amid tight security around 3:45pm, with investigators seeking a 10-day remand for each of them.

Subrata Bain, alias Fateh Ali, 61, and Abu Rasel Masud, alias Molla Masud, 53, were arrested in Kushtia on Tuesday. Based on information provided by them, their associates Arafat, 43, and Sharif, 25, were arrested in Hatirjheel.

"These individuals were involved in killings, extortion, and sabotage across the country. The operation was the result of prolonged surveillance and was executed with precision without any casualties or confrontation," said Lt Col Sami Ud Dowla Chowdhury, director of the ISPR.

Both Subrata and Masud are named on the list of the country's top 23 most-wanted criminals and are believed to be masterminds of the infamous "Seven Star" gang, said the ISPR director in a press briefing at the Mess Alpha of Dhaka Cantonment.

Related topic:
Subrata Bain
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Top criminals Subrata Bain, Molla Masud held

2d ago
|রাজনীতি

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচন আয়োজনে সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণা করুন: তারেক রহমান

ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যেই জাতীয় নির্বাচনের সুনির্দিষ্ট তারিখ ঘোষণার আহ্বান জানিয়ে বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান বলেছেন, ‘দেশের বর্তমান অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকার ১০ মাসেও জাতীয় নির্বাচনের...

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফারুকের মনোনয়ন বাতিল করল ক্রীড়া পরিষদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে