Subrata Bain placed on 8-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Subrata Bain, one of Bangladesh's most-wanted criminals, on an 8-day remand in an arms case.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jakir Hossain passed the order, according to a sub-inspector present in court.

The court also granted six-day remands for Molla Masud, another top-listed criminal, and their two associates -- Arafat Ibne Nasir alias Shooter Arafat, and MAS Sharif -- in the same case filed with Hatirjheel Police Station.

The four were brought to court amid tight security around 3:45pm, with investigators seeking a 10-day remand for each of them.

Subrata Bain, alias Fateh Ali, 61, and Abu Rasel Masud, alias Molla Masud, 53, were arrested in Kushtia on Tuesday. Based on information provided by them, their associates Arafat, 43, and Sharif, 25, were arrested in Hatirjheel.

"These individuals were involved in killings, extortion, and sabotage across the country. The operation was the result of prolonged surveillance and was executed with precision without any casualties or confrontation," said Lt Col Sami Ud Dowla Chowdhury, director of the ISPR.

Both Subrata and Masud are named on the list of the country's top 23 most-wanted criminals and are believed to be masterminds of the infamous "Seven Star" gang, said the ISPR director in a press briefing at the Mess Alpha of Dhaka Cantonment.