Students prevent looting of Sangsad Bhaban valuables

Many students were seen today preventing the looters from taking away valuables from the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

In the evening, some people were seen taking away chairs, tables, televisions, printing machines, and other items after entering the parliament building.

However, students kept an eye on every Sangsad Bhaban exit points to make sure that no valuables leave the area.

Among them was Sohel Rana, a student of Tejgaon College. He told The Daily Star that he and his friends requested and prevented individuals from taking away items from the parliament.

"These assets are state's assets and these are bought by people's tax money. So, ultimately people will have to pay for these," he said.

The Daily Star reporter saw students guarding entry and exit points of the House.

Maruf Ahmed, 22, a student, claimed that they were able to prevent looting most of the valuables of Sangsad Bhaban. However, he admitted that they (students) could not protect the assets of Gono Bhaban, which was used by Sheikh Hasina as her the official residence during her PM tenure.