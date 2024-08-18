Student shot during clash on August 4 dies at DMCH

A student, who suffered gunshot wounds during a clash with police during the mass student protest in Tangail on August 4, died at a hospital in Dhaka early this morning.

Emon, 22, who passed his HSC exams from Moniruzzaman Khan BM College, breathed his last around 5:00am at the intensive care unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police outpost.

The victim's friend Emran Hossain said Emon suffered gunshot wounds during a clash in Gorai area on August 4. He was rushed to a private hospital in Uttara from where he was shifted to DMCH.

Emon, who lost his father in childhood, was raised by his mother, Rina Begum. Despite facing numerous challenges, Rina Begum worked hard to ensure her son could continue his studies, Emran said.

Over 550 persons, including many students, were killed during the student protest that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country on August 5.