'Strong indications that security forces used unnecessary force on protesters'

Says UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said today there are strong indications that the security forces used unnecessary and disproportionate force in their response during the students' demonstrations in Bangladesh.

These warranted further investigation, he said.

"Additional, alleged violations, that also warrant thorough, impartial and transparent investigations, included extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detention, enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment, and severe restrictions on exercise of freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly," he said.

All those responsible for human rights violations, including those who used or ordered the unnecessary and disproportionate use of force, must be held to account and victims provided reparations and effective remedies, he added.

Turk made the statement as the UN Human Rights Office issued a preliminary report on the protests and unrest in the country in recent weeks that forced the resignation of the Awami League government on August 5.

Then, an interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus was formed on August 8.

On August 14, the High Commissioner made a phone call to Yunus and announced a team would visit Dhaka next week to explore areas in which the UN Human Rights Office can support the transition.

The team will also discuss the modalities for an investigation into human rights violations in the context of the recent violence and unrest.

"We stand in solidary with the people of Bangladesh at this time and are committed to supporting the interim government for a successful transition that is inclusive and advances the rights of all the people in Bangladesh," said Türk.

The transition in Bangladesh was an historic opportunity to ensure governance is anchored in human rights, inclusivity and rule of law, stressing the need for accountability for all those responsible for human rights violations and violence, he added.

"Accountability for violations and justice for the victims are key for the way forward, and will need to be accompanied by a national healing process," Türk said.

"A comprehensive, impartial and transparent investigation into all human rights violations and abuses that have occurred will be a critical first step."

He said security forces committed serious human rights violations, with hundreds of people believed to have been killed – including at least 32 children – and thousands injured.

Following the resignation of the Government on 5 August, there were also reports of looting, arson and attacks on members of religious minorities, as well as reprisals against and revenge killings of members of the former ruling party and police.

On 15 August, mobs armed with bamboo sticks, iron rods and pipes reportedly assaulted supporters of the former Prime Minister. Journalists were also reportedly attacked and threatened preventing them from filming at the scenes, the report said.

The report emphasises the importance of rapidly restoring law and order, and the need for effective measures to prevent further loss of life, violence and acts of reprisals.

"Law enforcement agencies need to receive clear instructions and training on the use of force, in line with international human rights standards. They must protect populations at risk against any retaliatory or revenge violence, including minority communities."

The High Commissioner welcomed the initiative by various student organisations, faith leaders and other people forming groups to protect minorities and religious sites belonging to minority communities.

Türk welcomed the release of thousands of detainees and longer-term political prisoners – including some victims of enforced disappearance – and urged the release of all those arbitrarily detained.

The report also called for a systematic approach to vetting for any appointments and dismissals to the judiciary, security sector and other institutions.