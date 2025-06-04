Stay alert over fraud gangs during Eid-ul-Azha: Police

Police have urged people to remain vigilant against fraud rings operating in various parts of the country ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a press release issued today, citing complaints they have received, police said, "These fraudsters are picking up passengers in microbuses and later robbing them after taking them to isolated locations."

In some cases, victims are held at gunpoint and forced to call their family members to transfer money via mobile financial services, the press release said.

In such a situation, passengers are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions to avoid falling victim to such crimes, it added.

To prevent such incidents, police have requested citizens not to board microbuses or similar vehicles without proper verification.

Additionally, travelers are advised not to accept food or drinks from strangers and to stay cautious of known scam operations such as "ogyan party" (doping gangs) and "molom party" (ointment gangs).

The statement suggested that passengers keep their family or close contacts informed about their location and destination.

People are also encouraged to remain observant of those around them, said the press release.

If anyone notices suspicious people, vehicles or situations, they are urged to immediately inform the nearest police station or call 999, the national emergency helpline.