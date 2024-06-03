Star report saves rural library

The Sarpukur Jubo Forum Pathagar, a library located in Tiparbazar area of Sarpukur union in Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila, has recently been renovated.

Previously in a dilapidated condition, the library, which houses 15,000 books, was in danger of collapsing.

Following a report titled "Library with 15,000 books on verge of collapse" published in The Daily Star on May 20, Shaheen Hussain, director of Robin Printing & Packages Ltd in Dhaka, donated Tk 50,000 for the renovation.

Jamal Hossain, 24, founder president of the library, said, "We have been trying to build a permanent structure for our library. Over the past four years, we have constructed 13 pillars for a three-story library building on five decimals of land. However, due to a lack of funds, we have been unable to construct the roof."

The land for the library was donated by Abdul Sattar, a farmer from Tiparbazar village.

Shaheen Hussain, donor from Dhaka, said, "I will do my best to support the construction of the library's permanent structure."

The library, initiated by Jamal and a group of schoolchildren in 2014, started with 10 books. It now serves as a vital resource for the local community.