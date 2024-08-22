Somoy TV broadcast to remain suspended

SC chamber judge passes order

Broadcasting of Somoy TV, a private channel, will remain suspended till further notice, according to an order passed by the Supreme Court's chamber judge yesterday.

The order came in response to a petition seeking a stay on a High Court order on August 19 that asked the authorities concerned to stop the channel's transmission for seven days following a writ petition filed by Shampa Rahman, managing director of Somoy Media Ltd.

The broadcasting of the channel remained suspended since that night.

Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, chamber judge of the SC's Appellate Division, passed the order after hearing arguments from the counsels for both the parties of the case, and sent the petition to the full bench for hearing on August 25.

Earlier in the day, Ahmed Jobaer, a director of Somoy Media Ltd, submitted the petition to the Appellate Division seeking a stay on the HC order.

The HC, on August 19, also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain in seven days why they should not be directed to allow Somoy Media Ltd and its managing director to broadcast and transmit news impartially and fairly through Somoy TV without any threat and coercive method.

Secretary to the ministry of information and broadcasting, chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, chairman of Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited, and Ahmed Jobaer, who holds 17.75 percent share of Somoy Media Ltd, were made respondents to the rule.

Lawyers AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Saqeb Mahbub appeared for Ahmed Jobaer while lawyer Ashsanul Karim argued for Shampa Rahman during hearing yesterday.