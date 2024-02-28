Social movement needed to curb corruption: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today, in parliament, said a social movement is needed to curb corruption in the country besides the efforts of the law enforcers.

Reiterating her government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the PM said that it was not possible to ensure the overall development of the country due to corruption.

"It is not possible to prevent corruption only through law enforcement and punishment. Corruption will be eradicated from the society and the state through a coordinated initiative by building a social movement," she noted.

She also hoped that it would be possible to rein in the prices of daily essentials during Ramadan.

"I hope that the price inflation will remain at a tolerable level during the holy month of Ramadan and it will be possible to rein in the prices of daily essentials," she said while replying to a query of ruling Awami League MP Ali Azam.

Sheikh Hasina, also Leader of the House, said that as a result of the government's various steps, there will be relief in the lives of poor people, especially poor families, elderly persons, widows, and low-income group people.

The PM said, as her government is for the people, it is constantly trying to reduce the suffering of the people.

"The government continues all activities to maintain normal prices of essential goods. We have already managed to contain the abnormal rise in consumer prices to a large extent," she claimed.

Sheikh Hasina pointed out that the pressure of inflation on import items is being felt in Bangladesh due to the increase in the prices of some products such as fuel, edible oil, wheat, fertilisers, various food products, consumer goods and industrial raw materials in the world market.

She said that various duty exemptions are being given to reduce inflation.

In response to the query of AL MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury, the PM said the quality of lives of people has improved while the country is continuously moving forward and with the increase in economic activities.

She added: "As a result, the demand for natural gas, the main driving force of the economy, is also increasing gradually. It is getting hard to meet the demand for gas."

The premier also highlighted the steps taken by her government for the development of the energy sector.