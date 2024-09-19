Six universities get new VCs

The education ministry yesterday appointed new vice chancellors to the Chittagong University, Jagannath University (JnU), Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University in Mymensingh, Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) and Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU) in Tangail.

Muhammad Yeahia Akhter, a retired professor of the political science department at CU, was appointed the VC of the university. His term would be temporary.

Prof Rezaul Karim, a former faculty member of the JnU's social work department, has been appointed as the university's new VC.

In Sylhet's SUST, AM Sarwaruddin Chowdhury, a professor of DU, has been appointed as the VC. Prof Md Showkat Ali of DU's Applied Mathematics department was named VC of BRUR.

DU Prof Md Jahangir Alam became the VC of Kazi Nazrul Islam University.

Prof Md Anwarul Azim Akhand of DU was appointed as the VC of MBSTU.

The appointments are for four years.