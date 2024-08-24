Six rivers flowing above danger level: FFWC

Water level at 24 river points across the country increased in 24 hours till this morning, according to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre's (FFWC) latest bulletin.

Of 116 river points monitored by FFWC, water level at 87 points reduced and it was remained unchanged at five points during the period, the bulletin said.

At 9:00am today, six rivers across southeastern and northeastern regions were flowing above the danger level at eight points, according to FFWC.

Of those, Kushiyara was flowing 14cm above the danger mark at Amalshid, 1cm at Sheola, 9cm at Sherpur-Sylhet, and 4cm at Markuli.

The Manu was flowing 91cm above the danger level at Moulvibazar, Khowai river 44cm above the danger mark at Ballah, the Gumti 96cm at Cumilla and the Feni at 53cm at Ramgarh point.

However, water of the Manu at Manu rail bridge point decreased by 129cm and was flowing 100cm below the danger level.

The water of Khowai river was 335cm above the danger mark at Habiganj point.

The Meghna River saw a rise in water level at Bhairab Bazar, although it remained below the danger level. At Meghna Ghat, the water level decreased but it was still 25cm above the danger level. The water levels also decreased at Narsingdi and Baidyar Bazar, where the river was flowing below the danger level.

Meanwhile, water level of the Teesta increased by 10cm at Dalia point in Nilphamari but remained 63cm below the danger level while the Karatoa saw 10cm increase in water level in Bogura but remained 424cm below the danger level.

Also, water of the Karnaphuli increased by 65cm in Chattogram but remained 368cm below the danger level.

Water level of Jamuna river decreased at all 10 FFWC monitoring points while water level of Brahmaputra reduced at four points. Both rivers were flowing below the danger level.

In the case of the Ganges river, water levels increased at three points and remained unchanged at one point. The Padma river experienced a decrease in water level at three points and an increase at one point. However, at all monitored points, both rivers were still flowing below the danger level.

Three rivers saw a decrease in the water level. Water level of Dharla in Kurigram remained 261cm, Dudhkumar in Pateswari 223cm, and Ghagot in Gaibandha 265cm below the danger level.