Rain, thundershowers likely across country in next 24 hours

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across the country for the next 24 hours starting from 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over the North Bay.

Besides, Pabna's Ishwardi upazila recorded the highest rainfall in the country, with 61mm over the 24 hours leading up to 6:00am today, according to the met office.

Additionally, the axis of the monsoon trough extends through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh, with one of its associated troughs reaching up to the North Bay.