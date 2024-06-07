Six-Point Movement was ‘turning point’ in independence struggle: Quader

Describing the six-point movement a turning point, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today that those who do not acknowledge it do not believe in the independence of Bangladesh.

He came up with the remark while talking to reporters after paying homage to the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital marking the historic Six-Point Day.

Quader, also road, transport and bridges minister, said the assassins of Bangabandhu did not allow the observance of June 7 or March 7 after 1975.

The Awami League leader also said after 1975, June 7 and March 7 were banned, and those who imposed the bans were involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu and did not accept the country's independence.

He said the six-point movement was a milestone in the independence struggle, leading to the eleven-point movement.

Awami League Presidium Members Abdur Razzaq, Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organisational Secretaries Mirza Azam, SM Kamal Hossain, Science and Technology Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur and Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, among others, were present.