'Silent Zone' initiative launched in Dhaka airport area to curb noise pollution

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, today said a phased approach will be taken to address the persistent issue of noise pollution caused by honking.

Speaking at an event at the Civil Aviation Authority headquarters in Dhaka, she emphasised that public awareness will be the first step, followed by strict enforcement of laws.

The three-kilometre area around Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport was declared a 'Silent Zone' at the event to make the area horn-free.

"Initially, the initiative will focus on key areas, then expand to cover the entire Dhaka city, and eventually, divisional cities will also implement measures to curb noise pollution," she said.

"My vehicle does not use a horn, and I hope other drivers will be encouraged to follow the same," she added.

The renewal of driving licences will include a condition prohibiting honking, with an initial fine of Tk 500 for violators. While mistakes will be reviewed in October and November, strict enforcement of fines will begin in December, the adviser said.

The adviser underscored the severe impact of noise pollution on public health, citing its contribution to heart disease, high blood pressure, and neurological issues.

She noted that continuous honking in Dhaka is also diminishing people's hearing ability, and the 'Silent Zone' programme represents a significant step towards combating these issues.

Key figures at the event included Nasrin Jahan, secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Tapan Kumar Biswas, additional secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change; Dr Abdul Hamid, director general of the Department of Environment; and Air Vice Marshal Md Manzur Kabir Bhuiyan, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.

Representatives from various organisations, including the Civil Aviation Authority, Dhaka North City Corporation, BRTA, and Bangladesh Air Force, were also present in the event.

The event also featured a rally led by the adviser, with participation from NGOs, students, journalists, and professionals.