Sheikh russel model school: Unapproved college puts students in limbo

Sheikh Russel Model School under Rajshahi University has expanded its classes beyond grade 8 without necessary approvals, leaving over 100 students in academic uncertainty.

Initially authorised to operate only up to grade 8, the school gradually enrolled students in grades 9 and 10 without formal permission. This year, it admitted 104 students to a newly introduced college section, charging each Tk 7,000.

However, three months have passed without any classes, sparking protests from students who are now unable to register for the Higher Secondary Certificate exams due to administrative obstacles.

Recently, frustrated students locked the school gates and confined the director of the Institute of Educational Research (IER) of RU, demanding immediate action on the class schedule and exam registration issues.

Documents obtained by this newspaper reveal that the school lacked approval from both the university's managing committee and the IER to establish a college section. Such authorisation requires approval from a university syndicate meeting and subsequent verification by the Rajshahi Education Board.

IER Director Akter Banu said verifications would likely result in rejection due to proximity rules. "Rules state two colleges should be at least 2km apart, but Rajshahi University School and College is located just across the road," she said.

Former IER director Prof Dulal Chandra Bishwas said while he initially opposed the college expansion, teachers bypassed standard procedures by approaching former RU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Golam Sabbir directly.

"After students were admitted, I tried to start the programme, but delays arose due to the July-August movements," he said. He lacked authority over the final approval, he added.

Former VC Golam Sabbir, however, claimed he could not recall granting such permission. He said he would have followed due process if he had approved the section.

Current RU VC Saleh Hasan Naqib said, "We are considering transferring the students to other colleges."

Rajshahi Education Board Chairman Prof Oliul Ala declined to comment on the matter.