Sharing iftar, sharing smiles

Patuakhali youths spread joy with ‘Garib-er Iftarkhana’ initiative

For the past three years, a voluntary organisation has been providing free meals to low-income people for iftar in Patuakhali town.

The initiative, termed "Garib-er Iftarkhana" by a group of local youths provides free meals to around 200 people, including day labourers, at Jhautola every day.

Visiting the spot recently, this correspondent saw people having iftar sitting on mats on the roadside while being served around 11 items, including water, dates, chickpeas, potato chops, juice, banana, jilapi, and puffed rice.

Furthermore, Patuakhali Municipality Mayor Mohiuddin Ahmed has arranged for people to do ablutions (wudu) and Maghrib prayers.

"The rising prices of essentials have left us reeling to make both ends meet for our families. This initiative has been of much respite for poor people like me," said Hatem Ali, 62, a day labourer.

"It takes at least Tk 200 to buy these items for Iftar. They are offering us the meal for free. It is a great initiative," said Jewel Sardar, 42, a pedestrian.

"I felt a lot of peace and satisfaction breaking my fast at Garib-er Iftarkhana. I pray that almighty Allah keeps the organisers well and in good health," said Zainal Gazi, 65, a rickshaw puller.

Mahmud Hasan Raihan, president of Patuakhalibasi, said, "In the present scenario regarding commodity prices, low-income people are in a difficult situation. Our initiative over the past three years is a small attempt to help the fasting people with a free meal daily to ease their sufferings a bit."

The initiative will continue throughout the month of Ramadan with help from affluent members of society, he added.

Patuakhali mayor Mohiuddin Ahmed thanked the organisers.