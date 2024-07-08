Shah Kamal elected chief national commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts

Former senior secretary Md Shah Kamal has been elected the chief national commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts.

He was elected through direct vote of the councillors during the 52nd annual general meeting of the National Council of Bangladesh Scouts held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Saturday, said a press release issued by its director AHM Shamsul Azad.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the chief scout, appointed him to the post of chief national commissioner, it added.

In 1968, Shah Kamal got involved in scouting as a cub scout.

He was awarded the "Silver Tiger Award", the highest award of Bangladesh Scouts, for his continuous contributions to scouting.

In addition to the government responsibilities in public administration, he served as the president of upazila and district scouts of Bangladesh Scouts, national deputy commissioner, national commissioner and treasurer.

He also served as the secretary and the senior secretary to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.