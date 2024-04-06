Shab-e-Qadr tonight

The holy Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Lailatul Qadr, when the first verses of the holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), will be observed across the country tonight.

Muslim devotees will pass the night offering special prayers, reciting the holy Quran, holding zikr and other religious rituals, seeking blessings of Allah for long life, peace and progress for themselves, their families, relatives, friends as well as the nation and the Muslim Ummah.

The next day (Sunday) will be a public holiday.

On the night, devotees usually visit graveyards to seek eternal blessings for the departed souls of their near and dear ones.

After Taraweeh prayers, waz-mahfil, milad, doa-mahfil and special munajat will be organised at all mosques across the country, including the National Mosque.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the country's people and the Muslim Ummah across the world on the occasion.

In separate messages, they prayed for continuous peace, progress, and prosperity of the country, the whole world, and the Muslim Ummah.

The president, in his message, said Lailatul Qadr is a holy night for all mankind, which is better than thousands of nights.

"The importance and significance of Lailatul Qadr are huge, as Almighty Allah revealed the holy Quran on this night. This night brings us the opportunity to gain the 'Neki' of more than thousands of months of worship in our temporary life," he said.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that on this night of the month of fasting, Almighty Allah sent down the holy Quran to the world as a guide for mankind.

She said Almighty Allah has given a unique status to the night, while infinite mercy and blessings of Allah pour in on mankind on the night.

"Through worship on this holy night, we can gain nearness to Almighty Allah. We can achieve his infinite mercy, salvation, blessing and forgiveness," the premier added.

"On the occasion of the holy Lailatul Qadr, we pray to Almighty Allah to give us the grace to devote ourselves to the work of human welfare and nation-building by avoiding all kinds of injustice, conflict, violence, and superstition," she said.