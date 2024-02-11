Shab-e-Barat on February 25

Muslims in Bangladesh will observe the holy Shab-e-Barat on the night of February 25 as the Shaban moon has been sighted.

As the moon was sighted today, the month of Shaban will begin from February 12.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office in the evening.

Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Awal Hawladar presided over the meeting.

The announcement was made after analysing data collected from the district administrations, the Islamic Foundation, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and the Space Research and Remote Sensing Institute.

Shab-e-Barat is observed on the 14th night of the Arabic month of Shaban. Muslims offer special prayers, recite the Holy Quran, and participate in other religious rituals marking the occasion.