Fri Oct 11, 2024 01:16 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 11, 2024 01:19 PM

Seven-year-old among two dead as boat capsizes in Netrokona

Fri Oct 11, 2024 01:16 PM Last update on: Fri Oct 11, 2024 01:19 PM
Photo: collected

A woman and her seven-year-old nephew died as their boat capsized in floodwaters in Kalmakanda upazila of Netrokona this morning.

The deceased were identified as Writu Talukder, 20, a first-year student of Kalmakanda Govt College, and her nephew Amit Talukder, a student of class 3 at Horindhara Govt Primary School.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Both were from Horindhara village, police said.

Md Firoz Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kalmakanda Police Station, said Writu, Amit, and four other children were on their way to a nearby puja mandap to offer Anjali when their boat capsized. Locals rescued the passengers, but Writu and Amit were pronounced dead after being taken to Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex in critical condition.

Police recovered the bodies and handed them over to their families. An unnatural death case has been filed in this regard, said the OC.

