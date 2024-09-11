Seven hurt as miscreants attack Shah Poran shrine

A group of miscreants attacked and vandalised the shrine of Hazrat Shah Poran early yesterday during the urus (congregation).

The attack started around 3:00am and continued till the Fajr prayer, injuring at least seven people.

Witnesses claimed that many devotees were consuming cannabis at the spot, which a group of madrasa students and locals protested.

Later, hundreds of madrasa students and locals from nearby areas attacked the shrine and beat the devotees, they added.

Several structures of the shrine were also vandalised, they said.

Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Shahporan Police Station, said, "After the clash, police controlled the situation. No one filed any complaint yet."

On Friday, hundreds of people from nearby madrasas and areas gathered in front of the shrine and demanded the banning of music and use of cannabis.

As per the demand of the agitated mob, the shrine authority banned all such activities.

On Sunday, the three-day urus of the saint started and was scheduled to conclude this morning.

Syed Kabul Ahmed, khadem (caretaker) of the shrine, did not respond to any phone calls.