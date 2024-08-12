SC gets 4 new judges

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today appointed four High Court judges as the justices for the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

The four judges are Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, Justice Syed Md. Ziaul Karim, Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice S M Emdadul Hoque, said a gazzette notification of the law ministry.

The move came following the appointment of Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed as the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh on August 10.

Earlier, Obaidul Hassan stepped down from his post of chief justice.

Five more judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court resigned from their posts.

The five judges are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.