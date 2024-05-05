SC functions suspended for the day to show respect to AJ Mohammad Ali

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today partially suspended the judicial functions of the Supreme Court's Appellate and High Court divisions for today, as a mark of respect to senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali, who passed away on Thursday.

The judicial functions of Appellate Division and HC Division continued till 10:30am and 11:00am so that lawyers could mention cases for fixing hearing schedules for later.

Earlier in the morning, the chief justice announced the decision while presiding over an apex court bench.

Eminent jurist and former attorney general AJ Mohammad Ali died on Thursday while receiving treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Mohammad Ali was a senior advocate, president of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Forum (BJAF), a body of pro-BNP lawyers; a former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), and an adviser and principal counsel for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, the forum's Secretary General Kayser Kamal told The Daily Star.

He said AJ Mohammad Ali had been suffering from prostate cancer for a long period.

His Janaza prayer was held on the SC premises on Saturday after his body was brought to the country.