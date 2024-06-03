Bangladesh
SC functions partly suspended to honour former SCBA president Rafiqur Rahman

Bangladesh High Court
Bangladesh High Court. File photo

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today partly suspended the judicial functions of the Supreme Court's Appellate and High Court Divisions for the day, as a mark of respect to senior lawyer and former Supreme Court Bar Association President Rafiqur Rahman.

Rafiqur Rahman passed away early in the morning at his Uttara residence. He was 97.

Today, the Appellate Division's judicial functions continued till 11:00am and the HC Division's judicial functions ran till 1:15pm.

The Supreme Court's Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani issued a notification to this effect.

Earlier in the day, the chief justice expressed deep shock at the death of lawyer Rafiqur Rahman.

