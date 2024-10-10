RSF urges Yunus to repeal CSA, ICT Act

Reporters Without Borders has urged Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to repeal the cybersecurity and information and communication technology (ICT) acts, which have been widely criticised for stifling press freedom.

In a letter on October 8, signed by RSF Director General Thibaut Bruttin and Director of Advocacy and Assistance Batta Antoine Bernard, the international press freedom watchdog expressed concern over the state of media freedom in Bangladesh.

"For a long time, our organisation has regularly denounced the widespread violations of press freedom in Bangladesh," the letter said.

RSF pointed out that Bangladesh's ranking in its World Press Freedom Index had declined, now standing at 165th out of 180 countries.

"We are hopeful that your desire for concord, after years of state repression, will contribute to putting an end to your country's dramatic decline," the letter said, adding that RSF trusts Yunus' interim administration will bring about the necessary changes to ensure press freedom and the right to information.

RSF said that journalists have an essential role in the "Bangladesh family" Yunus promised to unite after taking office and urged the new government to stop using these laws as weapons against the media.

Furthermore, RSF urged the government to launch an independent inquiry into the deaths of five journalists and the injuries of over 200 media professionals during recent protests and to provide compensation for the victims and their families.