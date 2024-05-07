Risky, but still in use

Students attend classes in dilapidated structure as new building remains incomplete for nearly 4yrs

Students of Betagi-Sankipur VDC Government Primary School are forced to attend classes in this dilapidated school building as the construction work of a new building remains incomplete even after four years. Photo: Star

Students of Betagi-Sankipur VDC Government Primary School in Patuakhali's Dasmina upazila are attending classes in an old, dilapidated school building as the construction work of the new school building remains incomplete even after four years.

The Local Government Engineering Department started the construction of a new two-storey school building on September 10, 2020 at a cost of Tk 99.57 lakh. The deadline for the project was June 30, 2021.

Md Gias Uddin, a contractor and incumbent president of Patuakhali District Chamber of Commerce and Industries, got the contract for the work.

Following the contractor's application, the deadline was extended till January 2023, upon failure to meet the original deadline.

However, even a year after the last deadline, the building's construction still remains incomplete.

As such, students are compelled to attend classes in the old single-storey building amid risks, despite the building being deemed unsafe.

Established in 1988 in a small tin-shed house, the school became a single-storey building in 2000 with three classrooms. Over the next two decades, the building gradually became unsuitable for conducting classes.

Sometime after construction work for the new building began, the contractor abruptly halted the work, forcing school authorities to continue using the old one.

Moreover, children have not been able to use the school's playground, as it remains occupied by construction materials since the work began.

"The plaster of the old building's ceilings and walls is falling off. We attend classes amid fear that it might collapse any time. We cannot play during recess as the playground is occupied with stones and iron rods," said Apan Chandra Adhikari, a fifth grader at the school.

Abdur Rab, headteacher of the school, said, "At present, there are 130 students in the school. Academic activities of the school have been gravely affected as the new building remains incomplete. The ceiling leaks water during the rain, the plaster is decaying, and the structure seems fragile and may collapse at any time. Students are being compelled to attend classes in the old building amid such risk."

Expressing concern, Marium Parvin, assistant education officer in the upazila, urged authorities concerned to take urgent steps.

Contacted over phone, Gias Uddin said the construction work could not be completed due to shortage of workers during the pandemic. Later, the delay lingered due to personal reasons of the chief mason.

Maqbul Hossain, LGED engineer in Dashmina upazila, said the contractor was sent several letters to complete the work, but he did not comply.

"A letter has been sent to the higher authority on March 12, 2023 to cancel the existing contract. We are trying to complete the building's construction by appointing a new contractor," he added.