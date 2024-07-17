Respect freedom fighters of every stripe

Says PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said freedom fighters should always be accorded the highest respect irrespective of their political affiliations.

Handing over Prime Minister's Fellowship (PMF)-2024 to the recipients at a programme at her office, she said it should be always kept in mind that they are valiant freedom fighters.

"Abandoning their dreams, leaving behind their families, parents and everything, they joined the war with whatever they had responding to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

She mentioned that the country's victory was achieved through their sacrifices. "Therefore, they should always be given the highest respect."

Hasina said she knows that many of the freedom fighters may not support her party. "Wherever they go, it doesn't matter to me. It is important to me that they sacrificed everything -- their lives, their blood -- and many were maimed to make this country free and victorious."

She also mentioned that freedom fighters defeated the enemies and brought victory.

Hasina said many freedom fighters might not agree with her opinion, they might not agree with her party, still they are freedom fighters. "I respect everyone. And we want that the people will uphold that honour for ages."

She said the freedom fighters were once neglected. "Since I assumed power, I have given them every kind of support and they can proudly say that I'm a freedom fighter."

She said the country has minorities, differently abled people and autistic people. The government is sympathetic to all of them.

"We are paying special attention to ensure that they get all the facilities of the society, so that they do not fall behind."

The PM asked the fellows of the Prime Minister Fellowship to take responsibilities of the country prior to leaving for higher studies abroad.

"You have many things to give. You have to develop the country further in future."

She asked them to remember that they are going abroad for higher education with the fellowship paid for by the people. "You have to pay special attention to serve the people."

The prime minister asked them to work for the country and its people after returning home upon completion of their studies.

This year, as many as 11 individuals have got PhD and 39 got masters fellowships.

So far, 308 masters fellows and 116 PhD fellows have been awarded the scholarship at the expense of around Tk 336 crore to study at world-class universities. Of them, 215 masters fellows and 26 PhD fellows have already completed their studies.

The fellowship was introduced in 2018 by the prime minister to facilitate the capacity development of resources across all sectors.