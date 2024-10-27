Religious unity is crucial for peacebuilding

Speakers tell event

Speakers at a programme yesterday urged individuals of all races and faiths to come together to foster a peaceful nation through religious harmony and tolerance.

They emphasised that without harmony and peaceful coexistence, societal peace is unattainable.

The call was made during a dialogue titled "Religious Harmony: Reality and What Should Be Done," held in Gulshan, Dhaka, and jointly organised by The Hunger Project and the Multi-stakeholder Initiative on Peace and Stability project with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Chief guest AFM Khalid Hossain, adviser to the interim government for the religious affairs ministry, said, "Intolerance leads us into darkness; therefore, we must strive for greater tolerance. Without religious harmony and peaceful coexistence among all faiths, we cannot achieve our national goals."

"Though we may differ in faith, religion, and politics, we all love Bangladesh. We will not do anything that would damage or distort the country's image," he said.

Stressing that social and religious harmony contributes to attracting foreign investment, the adviser said if there is conflict in the country, no foreign investment will come.

Terming those who attack places of worship criminals and wrongdoers, the adviser said these people have no religious identity.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, global vice president and country director of The Hunger Project, said, ''This nation was created with a desire to establish a democratic, prosperous, and peaceful Bangladesh, upholding equality, human dignity, and justice. Unfortunately, we have not fully realised this aspiration yet. It is a responsibility we all share, across all faiths, ethnicities, and backgrounds, to make it a reality.''

Dr Mamun Al Mostofa, an associate professor of Dhaka University, said religious and political tolerance in Bangladesh is not satisfactory, even though intolerance and violence have no connection with religion itself.

He opined that reforming the education system, promoting inclusive dialogue, ensuring good governance and accountability, and fostering social and cultural movements based on values can enhance religious harmony in society.

Sukomal Barua, supernumerary professor of DU, and Muhammad Rafiq-Ul-Islam, director of Islamic Foundation, also spoke.