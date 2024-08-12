Relations with India to remain unhurt: Foreign affairs adviser

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain today said bilateral relations is a big thing and emphasised that the relations with India will remain unhurt if former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's stay there prolongs.

"This is a hypothetical question. If someone stays in a country why the relations with that particular country will be affected. There is no reason for that," he said, adding that bilateral relations is a big matter.

The adviser made the remarks when a journalist wanted to know whether bilateral relations with India will be affected if Sheikh Hasina's stay in India gets prolonged.

Hossain said bilateral relations is a relations of interest and friendship is also for interest. "Friendship does not exist if the interest is hurt."

He said the two sides --Bangladesh and India -- have interests and they will follow those interests.

Hossain said they will always try to maintain good relations with India.

Earlier, he briefed the diplomats stationed in Dhaka at the same venue where Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, among others, was present.

Hossain also said they are not abandoning any commitment with any country as those commitments were made by Bangladesh.

India said they do not have an update on former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's plans and it would not be appropriate at this point in time to comment on her plans.