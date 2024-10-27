Reduce bus fares: speakers

Passenger Rights Protection Forum, a Narayanganj-based organisation, yesterday announced a series of programmes starting from October 29, demanding bus fare reduction on Narayanganj-Dhaka route.

As per the organisation, the fare on this route for non-AC buses is currently Tk 55, which protesters demand should be reduced to Tk 45. They also demand that the fare for AC buses, which is Tk 80, must be reduced to Tk 65. The demands also included ensuring half-fare for students.

To press home their demand of fare reduction, the organisation has scheduled nine separate events, which will start Tuesday, said the organisation's convener Rafiur Rabbi at a press conference at the Narayanganj Press Club.

The programmes will continue till November 16, followed by back-to-back half-day strikes from the next day till the demands are met, he added.

"The situation of public transport sector has been anarchic for ages. Every government created syndicates in this sector to give unethical benefits to their associates. The syndicate has been holding passengers hostage for years. This anarchy increased terribly during Sheikh Hasina's regime," said Rabbi.

He also accused former AL lawmaker Shamim Osman and his family of extortion in this sector.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Rowshan Ali, president of Narayanganj District Bus-Minibus Central Owners' Association, said, "Our buses leave from Narayanganj, but they also operate in Dhaka metropolitan area. Our rent is fixed in accordance to that. It is not possible for the owners to reduce fares in the existing reality."

He also denied claims of extortion, saying, "Bus owners do not pay extortion money to anyone."

Mahbubur Rahman, assistant director of BRTA in Narayanganj, said, "According to government notification, the bus fare has been fixed at Tk 53. But the owners are charging Tk 55. Arrangements will be made for reducing the fare to Tk 53."

A government circular with revised rates for fare in accordance to distance will be required to further reduce the fare, he added.